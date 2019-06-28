This movie delivers the trippiest scene in film history

“I would not advise people to do drugs and then watch this,” Ari Aster says of his new horror film Midsommar. “Although you’re probably okay if you take something that’s not too . . . athletic.”

By “athletic” he means psychotropic, and the reason people might want to stay away from such athleticism here is because when the characters go all Serena Williams, they take the audience with them. More so than any other film in recent memory, Midsommar puts viewers uncomfortably and intractably in an electric psilocybin headspace—multiple times—and is not entirely gentle about it. Sober audiences may feel like they’re tripping, but tripping audiences will probably feel like they’ve died or perhaps were never born at all. It’s a masterful marriage of visual effects and storytelling that’s not suitable for the easily wigged out.

Midsommar introduces us to Dani (Florence Pugh) at a vulnerable moment in her life. Recovering from unimaginable tragedy, Dani tags along with her inattentive boyfriend, Christian (Jack Reynor), and his pals as they visit a remote community in Sweden on the eve of a once-every-90-years festival. If you’ve ever seen a horror movie, especially a folk horror movie (e.g., The Wicker Man or The Ritual), you can probably guess that things don’t end so well for all parties involved.

Along the way, however, two rather effective tripping sequences help usher these characters on toward their respective destinies.

Following the surprise success of Aster’s 2018 film, Hereditary, which grossed a healthy $79 million worldwide, Midsommar was rushed into production for summer 2019. The turnaround was extremely accelerated, with filming beginning last August.

According to Aster, though, the hardest part of meeting this deadline, at least in post-production, was getting the tripping sequences just right. “We kind of went back on it at least 10 times, where it’s like, ‘Okay, this sequence is too much,’ and then, ‘Okay, now it’s too subtle,'” the filmmaker says.

Aster needed to get the feel of the drug scenes exactly right because they serve a necessary function in his film. Without giving away too much, let’s just say there’s a scene early on where the main characters take mushrooms upon arriving at the Swedish town, Horga, and there’s a sustained 20-minute gonzo drug scene near the end, involving unspecified psychotropics. Between these two scenes, we see the full spectrum of how tripping can affect one’s psychological state. It’s important that we do so, too, if we’re going to follow these people wherever they may be headed.