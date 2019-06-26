advertisement
Kim Kardashian’s new Kimono shapewear brand raises charges that Kim’s culturally appropriating . . . again

Kim Kardashian West is at again with the cultural appropriation with her new intimates line Kimono—but someone on Twitter has way better name suggestions.

[Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images]
By KC Ifeanyi1 minute Read

Kim Kardashian West is taking on the shape wear and intimates industry with her new launch—and people are pissed. Not so much at the products themselves which accommodate a wide range of sizes and skin tones, but at the name of the company: Kimono Body.

No stranger to cultural appropriation (Fulani braids, accusations of blackface—you name it), West is setting her sights on the Far East this time by glomming onto the traditional Japanese garment for the sake of a bad name pun (“Kim” checks out but where does the “ono” fit in here?)

According to the trademark filing, Kimono Body’s goods and services may include everything from nipple cover pasties and rompers to whips and, yes, actual kimonos.

Suffice it to say, Twitter flamed West as, I’m sure, she fully expected them to:

One Twitter user even suggest a couple of names that, honestly, sound way better and would’ve caused far less of a stir, including Kimetic (Kim + Kinetic) or Kimotion (Kim + Motion).

However, a stir is what West surely wanted in the first place.

About the author

KC covers entertainment and pop culture for Fast Company. Previously, KC was part of the Emmy Award-winning team at "Good Morning America" where he was the social media producer.

