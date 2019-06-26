Democratic debates live stream: How to watch on NBC, YouTube, and elsewhere without cable

Twenty candidates. Three television networks. One goal: Get through the next two nights without throwing your TV, computer, or smartphone out the window.

After many months of anticipation, political junkies can finally watch the first two Democratic debates of the 2020 presidential primaries. The debates will take place in Miami tonight and tomorrow (Wednesday, June 26, and Thursday, June 27) at 9 p.m. ET, with 10 candidates facing off each night for two-hour events.

The first debate kicks off tonight at 9 p.m. ET with Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, and a smattering of lesser-known contenders. You can find the full lineup for both nights here.

NBC is the official broadcasting partner of the debates and will broadcast them on NBC News, MSNBC, and Telemundo.

For cord cutters who want to stream the debates live online, I have some good news: NBC News says it will stream them across its digital channels for free, meaning you won’t need login credentials from a pay-TV provider. I’ve rounded up some easy options below. Enjoy the fireworks: