I’m a creative entrepreneur with social anxiety. This is how I cope

I’m grateful that I have been able to develop my public speaking resume over the years. I’ve been invited to speak or offer keynotes at The Fashion Institute of Technology, Parsons School of Design, Capital One Café, The Global Good Fund, Rent The Runway, The New York Public Library and the International Trademark Association.

What most people don’t know about me, is that I suffer from almost crippling social anxiety.

“Social anxiety is the fear of social situations that involve interaction with other people. You could say social anxiety is the fear and anxiety of being negatively judged and evaluated by other people,” according to the Social Anxiety Organization. This is the third largest mental health care problem in the world today and affects about 7% of the population. The chances of developing social anxiety disorder during one’s lifetime is about 13%.

My social anxiety developed over time. As a child, I loved being the center of attention, the nucleus of my social circle and the glue that held my friendship groups together. I was the 13-year-old girl sitting in my room calling all my friends on three-way so we could gossip over what boy said what to whom that day in school or what we were going to wear to the school dance that weekend.

Then, something shifted. When I turned my attention away from being a rambunctious teenager focused on my social circle and shifted towards my design and fashion career my anxiety developed. The more I was forced to step outside of my comfort zone, the more the anxiety and dread washed over me.

Perhaps it was due to what I had witnessed between the time of my teens and adulthood. That is when I learned first-hand how cruel people can be and became all too familiar with the feelings of rejection and embarrassment. It’s possible that these deposits into my memory bank of feeling hurt, left out, or undervalued were being projected on to my current circumstances. Because if in fact, social anxiety stems from the fear of being negatively judged–these feelings had to come from somewhere.

Even if you’ve never experienced social anxiety I think almost anyone can relate to this. Have you ever been in a classroom or group setting where you had to go around the room and everyone shares something about themselves? For example your name, where you’re from, and your company’s elevator pitch. You may get a feeling in your stomach as your turn approaches. And you may not even hear the person before you speak as your heart races, butterflies develop on your stomach, you sweat, and go over your lines in your head. Then as you stand up to speak you may freak out internally because you stuttered or forgot your lines, and then you sit back down and come off the emotional cliff of the task being over.