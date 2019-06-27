You can now buy a pair of $150 Bauhaus Nikes

The Bauhaus, which celebrated its 100-year anniversary this year, was a school that brought us the foundational philosophies to modern buildings and industrial design, like the well-known mantra “form follows function.” It also pushed the bounds of color theory— proposing the mix of warm and cool tones, and championing graphical abstraction over representation. (No surprise, the abstractionist pioneers Paul Klee and Wassily Kandinsky both taught color theory there.)

Now, a century later, you can celebrate Bauhaus heritage on your feet. Because Nike is releasing a new pair of Bauhaus-inspired shoes dubbed Nike Air Max 270 React. It’s a notable release on its own because it’s actually the first time Nike has combined its energy-returning React foam with its 270-degree Nike Air bubble on the heel. But on top of that, the first colorway of this shoe is a nod to history, as it “heralds the 100th anniversary of the Bauhaus’s founding by recalling the school’s formal studies of asymmetrical balance,” according to Nike. It also mixes the deep blue, bright red, electric yellow, and turquoise many, including Adobe, identify as a shorthand to the Bauhaus color palette. That’s a most certain oversimplification if you get into Bauhaus student and staff work, but dang, it’s still absolute fire on a shoe.

The Nike Air Max 270 React will be available July 3rd for $150.