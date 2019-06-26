How to help migrant children: 4 things you can do for the border crisis right now

The United States is currently in a humanitarian crisis, whether politicians admit it or not. The Trump administration, for over a year, has been separating migrant children from their parents as part of its hard-line anti-immigration policy.

Beyond the cruelty of tearing families apart, news has surfaced multiple times about the terrible conditions these children are forced to live in. Recently, an attorney for the Justice Department argued that it wasn’t necessary for the government to give children in these camps basic necessities like soap. Multiple children have died in these facilities over the last year.

Outrage over this horrifying situation has been increasing as more details come to light, but many still feel powerless. It’s important to speak up and make sure people are aware of the situation, but there are other actions U.S. citizens can take to combat the rise of these detention centers.

Here are some of the ways to participate:

What’s most important is that people continue speaking up about what’s going on. Apathy and ambivalence will only lead to worse conditions and more deaths. The Trump administration is relying on false narratives to rationalize its inhumane treatment of migrants, immigrants, and asylum seekers. The more people combat this with facts and outrage, the sooner the policy will stop.