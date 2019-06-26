Facebook and Yelp pages for Aviary bar are a battleground after Eric Trump’s spitting claims

Jeff doesn’t recommend it. “They treat people horribly.”

Neither one of them has probably been there, but it doesn’t really matter. This is the year 2019, where politics and online review platforms collide like subatomic particles at CERN, and businesses get caught in the middle.

The latest casualty in this never-ending war of online rants is the Aviary, a high-end restaurant and lounge in Chicago, where President Trump’s son Eric Trump said he was spit on by an employee. The incident took place yesterday evening, NBC reports, with Chicago police arriving on the scene later and tweeting out that it was “assisting the United States Secret Service with a law enforcement matter.”

After news of the incident broke this morning, it didn’t take long before online denizens across the political spectrum descended upon the Yelp and Facebook pages for the establishment, with some writing words of support and others trashing the Aviary for the server’s alleged behavior. “Servers have great aim!” reads one five-star Yelp review.

The pattern is a familiar one for businesses that get caught up in politically charged news stories, so much so that review platforms have had to institute mechanisms to discourage it. Yelp, for instance, has an “active cleanup alert” system, which it says it activates at the first sign of media-fueled activity. As of early this morning, the system had not yet been activated for the Aviary’s page. I’ve reached out to Yelp for comment.

It’s unclear if Facebook has a similar system. I also reached out to Facebook for comment and will update if I hear back. At last check, the Avery’s Facebook page had more than 50 new reviews posted in just the last few hours. The restaurant has so far not responded to the controversy.