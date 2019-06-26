Apple just launched a guide to the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates

Apple has announced that it has launched a guide to the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates just hours before the first debates by those hoping to dethrone Trump take place in Miami later tonight.

Apple’s guide to the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates can be found in the Apple News app on iOS and macOS. The guide, which will show in the “Top News” section of the app, will feature information on every candidate, including their “biography and experience, notable moments and quotes, current position on key issues, as well as videos, photos and recent coverage from trusted news sources.”

The guide will also feature news stories about the candidates and the overall race from news sources on the right and the left, including ABC News, Axios, CNN, Fox News, NBC News, Politico, The Hill, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, Time, USA Today, Vox, and others. Announcing the new guide, Lauren Kern, editor-in-chief of Apple News, said:

The 2020 Democratic field is complex, and we want to offer Apple News readers a trusted place to learn more about candidates they’re familiar with and those they may be hearing about for the first time. The candidate guide in Apple News is a robust and reliable resource, connecting readers to valuable at-a-glance information and to great journalism from our partners.

This isn’t the first time Apple News has featured a guide to U.S. politics. Back in 2018, Apple News hosted a guide to the midterm elections. As for that first Democratic 2020 presidential contenders debate, it will kick off tonight in Miami and be hosted by NBC News, MSNBC, and Telemundo.