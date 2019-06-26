The best Democratic debate drinking games

Not that anyone necessarily needs a drink to get through two full nights of Democrats trying to win the hearts and minds of the American people, but if are an adult American person who has decided to soften the blow of this week’s Democratic debates with some fun drinking, we’re here for you.
The debates, set for 9 p.m. ET tonight and tomorrow in Miami, will feature five moderators, 20 candidates, and countless zingers and catchphrases, all ripe for proper drinking-game inclusion. In the interest of service journalism you can actually use, we’ve rounded up some of the best drinking games out there. Please drink responsibly!
- Rolling Stone’s Official Drinking Game: The famed magazine has an elaborate, expansive, and rather hilarious set of rules for both debate nights. Find it here.
- DebateDrinking.com: These folks have been doing politics-related drinking games since before it was cool, and they’re still pretty awesome at it. Find it here.
- amNY: Everyone’s favorite subway newspaper has the perfect drinking game for anyone anticipating flubs from New York Mayor de Blasio. Find it here.
- Progressive Army: I mean, how could a website with this name not nail the Dems? Find it here.
- Nevada County Democrats: Some wild funsters in California’s Nevada County have come up with two very thorough games, one for each night. Get ready to drink every time Pete Buttigieg mentions being a millennial. Find it here.