advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
  • 4:08 pm

Wayfair employees to walk out in protest of sales to migrant detention camps

Wayfair employees to walk out in protest of sales to migrant detention camps
People work at the Wayfair customer service call center in Boston, Massachusetts. [Photo: Ann Hermes/The Christian Science Monitor via Getty Images]
By Cale Guthrie Weissman2 minute Read

Employees at the e-commerce company Wayfair are planning on staging a walkout tomorrow over an alleged decision to sell furniture to BCFS, a government contractor operating camps at the U.S. border that are detaining migrants. According to a tweet from the group of employees, they sent Wayfair CEO Niraj Shah a letter asking for the company to stop doing business with the contractor. Over 500 people allegedly signed the letter.

Wayfair reportedly received an order from a government contractor for $200,000 worth of bedroom furniture to be sent to Carrizo Springs, Texas. “We believe that by selling these (or any) products to BCFS or similar contractors we are enabling this violation and are complicit in furthering the inhumane actions of our government,” the letter explained. It went on: “We believe that the current actions of the United States and their contractors at the Southern border do not represent an ethical business partnership Wayfair should choose to be a part of.”

The group of employees sent the letter last Friday and received a response Monday evening. “As a retailer, it is standard practice to fulfill orders for all customers and we believe it is our business to sell to any customer who is acting within the laws of the countries within which we operate,” Wayfair’s response to employees said, according to the Boston Globe. “We believe all of our stakeholders, employees, customers, investors, and suppliers included are best served by our commitment to fulfill our orders.”

People are already taking notice, including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who tweeted in support of the employees:

As has the immigration legal services organization RAICES:

I reached out to Wayfair for comment and will update this post if I hear back. For now, we’ll wait to see if the national attention and work stoppage will prompt the company to change its tune.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life