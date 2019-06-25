These are the deceptive design tricks and dark patterns that steer your clicks each day

Big Tech companies, whether they admit it in public or not, want their sites to be as “sticky” (read: addictive) as possible. That goal has deeply influenced the way tech companies design their sites and services. They use a host of design tricks backed up by behavioral psychology to keep the clicks coming.

“These interfaces are intentionally designed to manipulate users, and here we get into the entire basket of behavioral and cognitive biases that behavioral psychiatry has been studying for many decades” said Paul Ohm, professor and associate dean at Georgetown Law School, during a hearing in Washington on Tuesday. “What’s critical is the effect of a UX or UI using a dark pattern—it induces a user to take an action that they would not normally take under normal circumstances.”

While the terms “dark patterns” and “deceptive design” may be new to you, you most likely see examples of them on your various screens practically every day. These are the most common ones.

Infinite scroll

The dark pattern we see most is perhaps the simplest one. When you scroll in the Twitter or Facebook newsfeed, or follow the suggested video path in YouTube, there is literally no end. The tech companies want users to keep scrolling down and down, or keep clicking the next video, with the idea that the next endorphin hit from a juicier article, a cattier comment, or sexier video, or a new “like” or a “share” might be the biggest one yet. We’re so used to this now that we barely notice it.

This kind of design is meant to create something the psych world calls “variable reinforcement schedules.” It’s the variability in the reward, the unpredictability of when they’ll come, that keeps us scrolling and scrolling and clicking and clicking. It forms a habit in the brain that can lead to compulsive behavior (hear that, Mom?).

Natasha Schüll’s book Addiction by Design describes how tech companies have borrowed techniques honed in the gambling industry to keep users engaged. Slot machines use variable reinforcement schedules, those unpredictable rewards, to keep players sitting there hour after hour.

Share til it hurts

Facebook may be the grand champion of deceptive design: It goads users to “connect more” and “share more” without adding that the personal data it gains from those activities is the very oxygen of its massively profitable business. “[They’re] telling them that they should add more contacts so that they can ‘get more out of friends’ without telling them that that also means that they would know much more about your personal connections, which could include any doctors or lawyers in your life,” said Consumer Reports policy counsel Katie McInnis.