America’s housing crisis, summed up in 3 charts

Every year, Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies releases a detailed report about the state of American housing. This year’s document, released yesterday at an event in Atlanta, contains some positive news—alongside harrowing numbers. At one point during the event, Chris Herbert, managing director of the center, jokingly described himself as “a member of the joint center for doom and gloom.”

Rents are rising. Land prices are rising. Homelessness is rising, especially in booming areas like California and Seattle. Crucially, severe weather is increasing, further increasing the cost and scarcity of housing. What isn’t rising? For starters, the amount of affordable housing available in the United States. And perhaps more importantly, average income is falling for some households.

“There’s a fundamental market dynamic here that’s been going on for decades that’s really impervious to change: Incomes have been largely flat—or falling, for low income folks—and housing costs have been rising, driven by the cost of materials and the cost of land,” Herbert explained.

The situation is “unprecedented,” the report’s authors state. Three maps explain why.

Most people are spending more of their income on housing

There’s some good news in the report: “Cost-burdened” families, a term that describes anyone who pays more than 30% of their income for housing, decreased a tiny bit in 2017 (about .5%, to be exact).

Also some bad news: Almost half (47%) of people who rent are cost-burdened, and that number barely changed at all. Meanwhile, low-income people are the most cost-burdened (83%). But the number of middle-income people who pay more than 30% of their incomes for rent is increasing too, especially in cities where housing is expensive: In high-cost areas, a whopping 46% of people, who make $45,000 to $ 74,999, were technically cost-burdened.