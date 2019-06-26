America is facing an eviction crisis. This tool could keep families in their home

Nearly one in 40 families were evicted from their rental homes between 2000 and 2016, according to estimates from Princeton’s Eviction Lab . It’s a harrowing number that illustrates the breadth of the eviction crisis facing America right now .

A new tool from the legal design labs at BYU and University of Arizona aims to reduce the number of evictions by helping landlords and tenants communicate with each other before a landlord decides to evict. Called Hello Landlord, the web-based tool provides a simple format for tenants to fill out, describing their situation. And then—using software created by the technology arm of the law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati—it automatically generates a letter that they can send to their landlords.

According to the designers behind the project, 90% of all landlords who saw test versions of the letters said that if they received such a letter from a tenant, they would be willing to work with the person to find a way to help them pay rent instead of immediately evicting them.

“Landlords don’t like filing evictions. It’s expensive to file evictions. It takes an emotional toll,” says Kimball D. Parker, the director of BYU Law’s legal design lab LawX and director and president of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati’s tech subsidiary SixFifty. But Parker and his students found that when landlords didn’t hear from tenants that they were going to miss rent—often due to an unforeseen medical expense—the landlords felt they had no other recourse but to evict.

Once a landlord files eviction proceedings, the process is fast and severe. In Utah, for instance, tenants have only three days to respond to an eviction lawsuit, and Parker points out that if they do appear in court, there isn’t a lot of legal ground for judges to provide leniency if the tenant has missed a rent payment.

To understand this process more deeply, Stacy Butler, the director of the University of Arizona law school’s Innovation for Justice program, served her students an eviction notice and asked them to go through the entire proceedings process themselves. Then, the class observed more than 200 other proceedings and conducted interviews with tenants who’d experienced eviction, and landlords, judges, attorneys, and others.

“We went in thinking evictions happen in court, so we’re probably going to build a court solution,” Butler says. “That’s where a lot of legal tech innovation is happening: Let’s use tech so people can act like lawyers in court when they’re not. This was not going to work in eviction because it’s too rapid and rigid.” That’s why the team decided to skip a court-focused tool and instead try to intervene and stop the eviction from happening in the first place, especially because it’s a devastating process for tenants, who are forced to navigate a maze of paperwork and usually don’t have legal help.