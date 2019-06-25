Media cared more about Biden’s creepiness than rape accusations against the president

If a male CEO accused of rape insisted the allegation was untrue because the accuser was “not my type,” it stands to reason he’d no longer be CEO anymore. Amazingly, this standard does not apply to the President of the United States.

While Donald Trump’s familiar “she’s not attractive enough to sexually assault” defense has not yet led to his downfall, at least this most recent gross and insulting denial is getting some attention. When writer and author E. Jean Carroll revealed last Friday that Donald Trump allegedly raped her 23 years ago—in a disturbingly graphic account, corroborated by two friends who recall the author confiding in them at the time—the news seemed to barely register at all.

The New York Times relegated its coverage of the accusation to its Books section, neglected to promote the story on its home page initially, and didn’t follow up with a print story until Sunday—all decisions that executive editor Dean Baquet eventually admitted were “overly cautious.” As the Times wrote:

“In retrospect, Mr. Baquet said, a key consideration was that this was not a case where we were surfacing our own investigation — the allegations were already being discussed by the public. The fact that a well-known person was making a very public allegation against a sitting president ‘should’ve compelled us to play it bigger.'”

Yes, Dean. It should’ve compelled you to do that.

Additionally, several major papers decided not to lead with the story on Saturday and Fox News Channel’s range of programming has hardly mentioned it. Most insidious of all is that The New York Post scrubbed its site of the incident on Friday night at the request of Trump pal and former New York Post editor-in-chief Col Allan.

And now here we are: A prominent writer has made a credible rape accusation against the CEO of America, and it’s just a Friday-afternoon news wave that dissolved into a ripple before reaching the shore.

So, why isn’t this bigger news? Considering the scrutiny Joe Biden has (deservedly) come under of late, it’s obvious that traditional norms surrounding politicians—that they don’t behave inappropriately or sexually assault anyone—still at least somewhat apply.