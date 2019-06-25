These majors are most likely to make you regret your college choices

If you knew you were going to regret something, would you do it anyway?

We’re not talking about drunk texting your ex or bursting into tears at work, but it might surprise you to know that 66% of 248,000 people polled by PayScale reported that they regretted something about their college choices and experience.

Unsurprisingly, student loans topped that list and millennials are the most likely graduates who are feeling the pain of the $1.6 trillion of collective college debt in the U.S.

As the staggering cost of tuition just keeps rising, the allure of a degree doesn’t seem to be fading, with students (and parents) going through great lengths to get one. So when PayScale drilled down into the data, the findings show that what you major in matters when it comes to whether or not you’ll regret the experience.

Health sciences, arts, and social sciences degree holders reported having the biggest regrets about borrowing money to finance their education. And while engineering graduates say they have the least regrets (no surprise since many can earn close to six figures in the first few years they’re working), education majors come in right behind them, despite the fact that, as we all know, teachers don’t earn as much as engineers do.

Curious to see where your major lands on the regrets scale? PayScale’s full report is here.