This ‘Stranger Things’ trailer made from stock video is appropriately creepy

The third and final trailer for the upcoming third season of Netflix’s hit Stranger Things landed late last week and immediately became a pop culture news event. But while there’s been plenty of official brand tie-ins, including Coke, Nike, and Burger King, now stock photo and video company Shutterstock has unofficially hopped on the Hawkins, Indiana, hype train. Welcome to “Strange Things”. . .
This isn’t the first time Shutterstock has used pop culture moments as marketing opportunities. Witness “Squabble of Seats”:
Or who could forget “Overhyped Festival Video–Be On Fyre”?
For a product category that doesn’t exactly have a fun or sexy reputation, Shutterstock is using its sense of humor and impeccable timing to impressive effect.