4 tips for supporting a coworker who is transgender

This summer, the contributions and struggles of trans folks underneath the LGBTQ2S+ umbrella are being particularly highlighted in Pride Month celebrations. As a nonbinary transgender person and gender diversity researcher, I’m noticing that the general public is more informed about transgender people and issues than ever before—sometimes for better and sometimes for worse, when this information is incorrect or caught up in partisan politics. It’s also more likely than ever before that you know someone who is transgender. For people who don’t spend time in and around transgender communities, the place where you encounter the most people outside of your network is likely your workplace. If you haven’t yet worked alongside a transgender person, you will soon.

Trans people are coworkers just like any other, except we face elevated degrees of discrimination and harassment—both explicit and less so. On average, trans people are more likely to live in poverty and experience housing instability, which stems from other well-researched issues like trouble with stable employment, and leaving the school or post-secondary education that can lead to stable employment. All of these things are in some way attributable to how everyday life can be unlivable for many trans people due to others’ behavior in these spaces, whether intentional or not. You can help, and below I give you some tips for how.

The advice I’ll share is aimed at people who may not be transgender themselves, but who either currently work or will work alongside a transgender colleague in some capacity. In my work with people of all ages and stages on creating spaces more affirming of gender diversity, I’ve come to understand that most people are either supportive or want to be supportive of the trans folks in their midst. They just feel like they need a starting place.

The tips below act on this knowledge, which is inspiring at a time when trans people and our (blessedly) boring lives (if we are lucky) are becoming unhelpfully politicized. I share them with you so that you can pitch in and help create a workplace where trans folks can participate and, hopefully, thrive.

First, however, a disclaimer: My tips presume that your hypothetical transgender coworker is out as transgender. You may know a colleague is transgender because they have transitioned on the job, or because they are nonbinary, meaning they are in neither the male/man or female/woman box, likely having gender-neutral pronouns and using no gendered terms. That said, you may have worked alongside a transgender man or women for many years and not have a clue.

There is also considerable diversity among transgender people in terms of how we relate to our trans-ness, and in terms of what we choose to share about our trans-ness across the many contexts in which we live our lives. Regardless, it’s a good practice to assume that there is always a transgender person around you, which is always possible, and be mindful of the space you are creating.

1. Do for your trans coworker what you do for everyone else.

If you aren’t trans, you probably take for granted that people are going to address you with your name and the other ordinary words that reinforce, every day, who you are. When you say your name, people will only respond by offering theirs in return. When you share information that identifies you as someone’s husband, daughter, or boyfriend, people don’t bat an eye as you name these ties that bind you to others. You likely never think about your pronouns at all, but would quickly notice if people used the wrong ones.