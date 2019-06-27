How to interact with your company’s CEO with confidence

Considering the polish and professionalism of your average CEO, we think it’s perfectly natural that most of us will feel a glimmer of something like nervousness or fear when we find ourselves in a position to interact with someone at this level, whether we’re being introduced for the first time, passing in the elevator, or giving a presentation.

Do you find yourself with a light case of the jitters when you think about interacting with your CEO? In honor of our Top CEOs award, read on for tips on holding your own in a handful of common office scenarios, like…

…Interviewing with a CEO

You don’t need to read through the Glassdoor Interview Questions & Answers to know that a standard interview with a recruiter or hiring manager can be intense. But interviewing with the CEO adds a whole other level of intimidation: You’re speaking with the most experienced, invested, and authoritative person in the company, and her opinion of you can have a strong influence on whether or not you get the job. So, how can you keep your cool?

First and most obvious, respect the CEO’s time by preparing for your interview. Your answers should come from an informed and authentic place, not a memorized and rehearsed one. And remember, you’re there to interview her just as much as she’s there to interview you. Ask as candid and analytical questions as you can and CEOs and founders like Eventbrite’s Julia Hartz will appreciate your moxie.

…Presenting to a CEO

One of the biggest stereotypes attached to CEOs and higher-ups is that they’re busy—they’re often the ones showing up late to your meeting or staring at their phone as you talk through an important topic. Which brings us to your first task for holding your own when presenting to a CEO during a meeting: not taking his behavior personally. It doesn’t feel good, but sometimes what’s happening before your meeting is genuinely a higher priority than the meeting itself—and the same goes for the email, text, or call that comes in right when you flash to the most important PowerPoint slide you’ve got.

Speaking of PowerPoint slides, we know they’re unavoidable sometimes. But if you really want to impress your CEO (and follow in the footsteps of Jeff Bezos, who banned PowerPoints in executive meetings), you’ll skip the slides in favor of an in-depth conversation that digs into the story of the topic at hand. Providing your CEO with the narrative context he needs to make a decision is the most effective use of his time.