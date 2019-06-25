Amazon Prime “Day” will be two days this year

Amazon has announced that its 2019 Prime Day will be expanded to a 48-hour event this July 15 and 16. That’s a full 12 hours more than last year’s Prime Day, when Amazon thought a day had 36 hours in it. But hey, this is Amazon, one of the world’s most powerful companies and Jeff Bezos, one of the world’s most powerful men, so if they say a “day” now has 48 hours in it, so be it.

Amazon’s 2019 Prime Day will officially start at midnight PT/3 a.m. ET on July 15. Prime Day deals will be available on all Amazon sites, including those in the U.S., U.K., Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates.

As usual, thousands of items will be on sale from both Amazon and its third-party sellers. And if last year is any indication, expect massive discounts on Amazon hardware, like Echos, Kindles, and Fire devices. To be eligible for Prime Day deals, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member, which you can sign up for in a few minutes on Amazon’s Prime Day website.