We can build our cities for e-commerce, we just need to repurpose our parking lots

With the rise of big data, IoT, and connected cars, the parking industry is undergoing dramatic transformation , and investors worldwide are starting to take note. “The parking industry is a significant market but remains fragmented with many opportunities for technological innovation,” said SoftBank when it recently invested hundreds of millions in ParkJockey , a startup that’s monetizing parking lots and making it more efficient for drivers to find parking spaces. Hoping to benefit from the acceleration toward electric cars and the data produced by parking lots, Sumitomo just bought Q-Park Nordics for $450 million. With similar hopes, Park24 partnered with the Development Bank of Japan to acquire the U.K.’s largest parking lot operator for $407 million .

But the potential for the future of parking lots goes way beyond these transportation trends. What if finding new and innovative uses for underground parking lots was also an opportunity to solve the challenges of urbanization and e-commerce logistics in today’s world?

Cities are already facing immense challenges. Will the added strain of e-commerce be the straw that breaks the camel’s back?

Cities of today are facing unprecedented challenges, many of which stem from rapid urbanization. With 55% of the world’s population already living in urban areas, the UN projects that this number will surge to 68% within the next 25 years. With such a rapid influx of people, urban infrastructures are struggling with everything from housing and employment to transportation and energy systems.

A compounding challenge is the dramatic rise of e-commerce. Not only are more people moving into cities, but they are shopping more and more online with increasingly high standards of free shipping and fast deliveries. UBS projects that the online share of retail sales in the U.S. is already at 16% and will rise to a staggering 25% by 2026.

Supply chains, transportation systems, and logistics infrastructures in urban areas simply aren’t designed to accommodate this onslaught of e-commerce. According to Rakuten Intelligence, 500 million packages were delivered to New York City in 2018, and this number is expected to soar to 1 billion in just a few years. The result for cities and residents is nightmarish traffic, and for retailers, e-commerce logistics have never been more expensive or complicated.

The challenges are many, but one thing is clear: Looking toward the future, current supply chains and logistics systems cannot continue to support cities, retailers, and consumers. In a rapidly urbanizing, on-demand world, it’s time to rethink the way that goods are fulfilled and delivered within cities.

Car ownership is projected to drop dramatically, leaving parking lots abandoned

Simultaneously, car ownership is dropping and there is already an abundant surplus of parking spaces in the United States. In fact, the U.S. has as many as 2 billion spaces for only about 250 million cars, and most of this valuable real estate sits empty all the time—even in major cities. According to a study by Eric Scharnhorst of the Research Institute for Housing America, while parking covers 40% of the land area in Seattle, half of Seattle’s parking spaces sit empty—this in a city that is clogged with congestion and that is experiencing a major housing shortage.