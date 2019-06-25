OK Go is helping these kids make art in outer space

When rock band OK Go makes a music video, it’s always an event. Blueprints are drawn. Stunts are carefully coordinated . Huge messes are made. And time and time again, somehow, the band tops its previous efforts. The highest the band has soared physically (so far) was in 2016’s legendary zero-gravity video, “Upside Down Inside Out.” They shot the clip, 27 weightless seconds at a time, on a Russian plane used to train cosmonauts, tossing off aerial acrobatics and paint balloons in equal measure along the way.

Whereas that video only simulated an out-of-this-world experience, though, OK Go‘s Art in Space contest is actually going to launch two student teams’ art-making ideas into orbit. The band is officially announcing the contest winners today, putting those students one step closer to liftoff. Far out.

Building the sandbox

The contest marks the most ambitious effort yet from the band’s nonprofit venture, OK Go Sandbox. Sponsored by Google, Morton Salt, and Cognizant Technology Solutions, OK Go Sandbox is a partnership between the band and University of St. Thomas’s Playful Learning Lab, an organization that works with educators in the K-12 system to find unusual ways of engaging students. Sandbox’s focus—providing online resources to teach STEAM lessons using OK Go videos—is not quite as unusual as it sounds: Teachers have been showing the band’s videos in classrooms for years.

The seeds for OK Go Sandbox were sowed in early 2017 when the band met Playful Learning Lab’s Anne-Marie Thomas on line for coffee at a TED conference at which they were speaking. Pretty soon, both sides decided to join forces to see how they could help rock and roll-addled academics wring the most teachable moments from the band’s music videos.

“We put out a survey in the summer of 2017 on social, and within two weeks we had almost 800 teachers who replied, which is not how that normally works in education,” Thomas says. “These were long responses from really excited teachers, and we found that 85% of them were already using the videos. From preschool teachers all the way up to college professors—physics and philosophy professors, STEM teachers, music teachers. English teachers will use the videos as writing prompts, and some teachers have done pretty elaborate art projects based on them.”

After creating web content including curriculum guides and new videos designed for classrooms, the team decided it was time to encourage young fans to build an elaborate art project on an OK Go scale. Out of that idea came Art in Space, a contest funded by Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin, with the help of Cognizant and the University of St. Thomas, which will put two student teams’ art experiments aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft. The contest gives students a chance to approach an assignment the same way OK Go develops its videos: brainstorming, collaborating, experimentating, and improvising.

“This is the first project that feels like what Sandbox should really be here for,” says OK Go frontman Damian Kulash. “Sending your art project into space is precisely the opportunity that OK Go gets that people think, ‘How did that happen?’ And being able to offer that to kids, and let them play with it and work with it and learn from it as we do. Instead of being told, ‘Here’s what you’re going to learn about physics or gravity,’ we want to frame it as an opportunity to go as far as your creativity and imagination and curiosity take you. That’s how we make stuff. We’re not following the homework assignment.”