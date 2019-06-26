Startups are meant to love metrics, but this founder is confused

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

Q. I could use advice on setting Key Performance Indicators. Let’s say increased sales come in during an advertising campaign. The ads may have contributed to the gains, but how do we account for something totally unrelated to the campaign, such as a competitor going under? The campaign gets the credit, but is that where the credit is due? Or, the KPI might be too pedantic such as hits on the website, which can easily be faked by interested parties who want to get a bonus. Where is the right level? What guiding principles are best?

– Founder of an Australian-based IT company

Dear Founder,

I appreciate that you are using metrics, and specifically KPIs, to help you scale. I believe that one of the ways to navigate hurdles is to learn how to become more discerning. You need to understand which priorities are most important. As you grow, there will always be more items clamoring for your attention, and it’s up to you to decide which of these are most important. Having a methodology that enables you to look at the company, see where you are, and determine where you need to be, can help you drive predictability to your company’s operations.

You ask some specific questions about KPIs, but I think having overall principles is the name of the game here—and will change your thinking about this and ultimately yield more success.

Let’s talk about why we are using these tools in the first place—to measure what matters, as John Doerr talks about in his new book by that name on OKRs. For that, you must really do some soul searching to determine what it is that will move the needle. What will really make a difference? Increasing revenue, profit, number of employees, these are all indicators of the health of your business.