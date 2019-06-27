This simple trick helped me find time to write a book while running a company

Most of us don’t struggle to create worthwhile goals. The stumbling block that we encounter is in taking the necessary actions to achieve those goals. For instance, when researchers tracked 200 people who made New Year’s resolutions, they found that while 77% acted on their goals within the first week, that number plummeted to just 19% over a two-year period.

Why is it so hard to engage in the activities that will move you closer to your goals? This was the question I struggled to answer as I began the daunting task of writing my first book, The Science of Selling. With a book deal from my publisher in hand, I was motivated to complete it, but a heavy workload, family responsibilities, and a host of time-consuming activities meant that it was challenging to actually find time to write.

As a science-based sales strategist, I help companies base their sales behaviors on the science of how our brains form decisions. I decided to treat my situation like I would if one of my clients came to me with it: I’d use science to come up with a solution.

I began to scour scientific journals looking for an answer. What I found transformed my productivity and enabled me to carve out hours each day to write what became a best-selling book. What’s more, I realized that the scientific insights I was using can help anyone else increase the likelihood of accomplishing a goal.

The two phases Of goal attainment

Over the last few decades behavioral scientists like Peter Gollwitzer have conducted research studies that have deconstructed the process of goal achievement. They’ve identified that, regardless of the goal, there are two distinct phases you’ll need to go through to accomplish it.

The first phase is what most of us think of when we create a new goal: goal intention. This is when you decide what you want to achieve. In my case, that was writing a book. However, the second phase—where I and most people struggle—is goal implementation. In short: How will you achieve the goal?

What the scientific literature says about goal implementation seems almost counterintuitive. The key to attaining your goals is not to muster up more willpower, but to create prompts within your environment. This process involves using what I call “action triggers.”