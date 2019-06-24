Samuel L. Jackson hilariously calls out a glaring error on ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ posters

Whoever is cranking out these Spider-Man: Far From Home movie posters just can’t catch a break.

Fresh off the heels of the graphic design hellscape that was the IMAX poster, comes a continuity error for a film that isn’t even out yet.

Someone online pointed out an inconsistency with Nick Fury’s eyepatch: It’s over the right eye in one poster and over the left in another. This is most certainly a case of a designer flipping the image to accommodate text—but Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Nick Fury, isn’t having it.

As he states in his Instagram caption: “Uhhhhhhh, What In The Actual FUCK IS GOING ON HERE???!!! #headsgonroll#lefteyemuthafukkah”

Let that be a reminder from here on out: Nick Fury’s eyepatch goes on the “#lefteyemuthafukkah.”