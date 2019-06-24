Comedy Central’s Clusterfest tackled mental health this year—here are 5 wellness tips from the panel

“Clinically depressed but not bad,” Hollywood’s Secret Comic Whisperer responded, with the kind of tossed-off nonchalance that suggests this is a joke but also not a joke.

It’s hard to imagine a more natural kickoff for the star-studded panel “Comedy and Mental Health: A Hilarious Conversation.”

The event took place over the weekend at Comedy Central’s Clusterfest, which sounds not so much like a three-day comedy festival as what an oncologist privately calls a clump of polyps. Comedy Central partnered with Mental Health First Aid, part of the National Council for Behavioral Health, to address mental health in the comedy community (and beyond!) during the festival. As tired as the sad clown trope has become—“but doctor, I am Pagliacci”—it still holds truth. The people whose jobs consist of making other people laugh all too often have tangled with depression. Earlier this year, for instance, beloved comic Brody Stevens joined an unfortunately growing list of comedians whose depression led them to take their own lives. This panel provided an opportunity for comedians to not only open up about the mental health risks endemic to their own lives, but to translate them in a universal way.

Buteau hosted the hour-long panel, which in addition to Brennan included Tig Notaro and Jeffrey Ross, with Rainn Wilson Skyping in briefly to do a pre-taped promo for his upcoming comedy/mental health documentary, It’s Not That Funny. Although the conversation was refreshingly non-preachy, here are five tips for mental wellness that emerged during it:

1. Remember: It’s not just you

“I feel like everyone’s depressed and comedians just have a microphone,” Tig Notaro said at one point. “But if you gave a microphone to anyone—a mail carrier, next-door neighbor, possibly someone in this audience—you’d find that everyone’s struggling.”

Everyone on the panel certainly copped to having struggled at one point or another. Brennan devoted a large chunk of his Netflix special 3 Mics to his battle with depression.