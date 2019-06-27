How to decide if you should wear your wedding ring to a pitch meeting

The unfair truth is that women’s appearances are scrutinized more harshly than men’s. Investors will make snap judgments—unconscious or not—about you when you’re sitting in front of them in a pitch meeting. If you’re a founder, you may find yourself wondering, “How much should I tell them about my personal life?”

Bee Chang Shapiro, writer for The New York Times and founder of clean luxury fragrance line Ellis Brooklyn, says she was frequently asked, “How are you going to manage everything? How will you balance your personal and professional life?”

As a pioneering startup founder myself who has braved the harrowing process of fundraising, I doubt male entrepreneurs get asked this very often. “I hated that question most of all,” Shapiro told me. “With the success of Ellis Brooklyn and trajectory that we had proved out, questioning whether a founder can handle it all felt anti-woman. ‘I’m obviously handling it all…next!'”

One day, before going to an important investor meeting, Shapiro forgot to put on her wedding ring, and the question didn’t come up. So she stopped wearing it to meetings, as it had become a distraction in the pitch.

While she didn’t completely alter her appearance in other ways, she did dress a bit more conservatively. “I also showed up to every pitch relatively dressed up and polished,” she says. “I do think physical impressions matter, no matter what people say. … Being a minority first-time business founder, I knew I already had the chips [stacked] against me.”

On the other hand, Ariane Goldman, founder of HATCH Collection, is transparent about being a married mother because it’s core to her business concept. She develops and sells high-end maternity clothing and accessories for moms and babies. Letting investors know she’s married with children gives her legitimacy that she understands the audience segment because she is the audience segment.

Venture capitalist Monique Woodward counsels entrepreneurs to bring their full selves. Wear whatever you normally wear—whether your style is cool and funky or classic and preppy—and don’t change who you are. You want investors who really get you. Investors who lead your first round may lead your second and third rounds, so you want people who will stick with you and not be surprised as you evolve.