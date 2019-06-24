Putting a price on your personal data sounds like a good idea but raises plenty of questions

Both Silicon Valley and various tech policy groups are reacting cautiously to a new bill introduced in Congress today that would require large tech companies to report the dollar value of the personal data they collect from consumers each year.

The bill, called the Designing Accounting Safeguards to Help Broader Oversight and Regulations on Data (DASHBOARD) Act, is sponsored by two respected voices on tech in the Capital–Democratic Senator Mark Warner and Republican Senator Josh Hawley. The bill would require tech platforms with more than 100 million users to assess and report the value of the data to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The bill also requires tech companies to tell consumers exactly how their personal data is being used and if it’s being sold or loaned to other companies.

Most people in and around the tech industry welcome the bill, which finally demands some financial transparency from the largely opaque personal-data-driven world of interactive advertising platforms. The criticisms start when the bill proposes a way of discovering the real dollar value of personal data to those platforms, with some questioning the very premise of the idea.

The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF) takes issue with the idea of placing a dollar value on data:

“. . . the premise is wrong. While data may have value, ‘paying’ for a service with data is not the same as paying with money. Unlike money, consumers do not have less data after sharing personal information, and they can share that same data with other services as well. On the contrary, for most commercial services, consumers always come out ahead by sharing data in exchange for a free service.”

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) wants to work with Hawley and Warner to make the bill less onerous for tech companies:

“Through the responsible use of data, companies are able to provide consumers with valuable content and services for little or no cost. Safeguarding that data, and being transparent about its uses, are just a few basic practices companies need to employ to maintain consumer trust,” says IAB VP of public policy Dave Grimaldi in a statement. “IAB looks forward to working with Senators Warner and Hawley in crafting a solution that benefits consumers while enabling innovation and the continued creation of low-cost content and services.”

Meanwhile, the two companies most targeted by the bill, were relatively mum. In a statement, Facebook meekly stated: “We look forward to continuing our ongoing conversations with the bill’s sponsors.” And Google simply declined to comment.

The Internet Association, which represents a number of large tech companies including Facebook and Google, took issue with the scope of the DASHBOARD bill.