This is why your brain can’t understand your spending habits

For those of you who aren’t big Star Wars fans, back when the first movie came out in the summer of 1977, it was surprising to find out that people didn’t pay for goods with cash. Instead, they had “Republic credits,” which were some value that was kept in an account somewhere. At the time, it was shocking that people wouldn’t have any connection to a physical object representing their money.

Now, of course, that has become commonplace. We pay for all kinds of goods and services with credit and debit cards. Money is direct deposited into bank accounts. We may even pay most or all of our bills online. The amount of money we have at any given moment is just a number.

As a human, you’re not just a life-support system for a brain that computes things. Your brain and body evolved to work together to perform actions. You perform best when you are performing actions that have an impact on the physical world around you. It is effortful to have to engage in activities that are purely conceptual.

This is why the highly conceptual banking system we live in now makes it hard to manage money. The goods you buy are more tangible than money. Even when you buy a product online, you see a picture of the object, which is much more specific than the number denoting the cost. In addition, the barrier to making a new purchase is low. Websites have one-click ordering. You just slide a credit card into a slot to make a purchase at the coffee shop. It is certainly easier than doing the math that would be required to keep track of your bank balance.

All of these purchases can easily become habits. A cold brew and a muffin from the coffee shop on weekdays. A new pair of shoes from your favorite website that you browse while taking a break at work. A round of drinks for your friends after a long day at work.

There’s nothing wrong with this. If you’re happy with the amount of money you are saving, then continue doing what you’re doing. But if you wish you had more money at the end of the month, then you’re going to have to make a change in your behavior (assuming that you can’t snap your fingers and suddenly get a raise). Without changing your behavior, you’ll just keep spending as you were before.

Unfortunately, you probably don’t have a great idea of where all the money is going. When anything becomes a habit, you stop paying attention to it. That is the joy of having a habit. Lots of menial tasks from switching on the lights in your bedroom to getting yourself washed and dressed in the morning can be turned into habits you can do successfully without conscious thought so you can devote your attention to something more interesting.