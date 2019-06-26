Converse is quietly reinventing one of America’s most iconic sneakers

This August, Converse will release a new line of sustainable shoes made from discarded jeans. Dubbed Renew Denim, every pair will be unique because it’s been sourced from worn denim. But Renew Denim is only the first step in an roadmap for Converse to produce millions of Chuck Taylors and Chuck 70s out of upcycled textiles of all sorts.

Yes, like Adidas, Everlane, and Native Shoes, Converse is going green—but it’s doing it in a very Converse way.

Talk to any shoe company, and you’ll hear about the importance of technological innovation. Nike Air. Adidas Boost. Performance footwear is an ongoing arms race to create the next great lighter, faster thing. The same is true when it comes to more sustainable shoes; Adidas learned how to weave an entire running shoe out of only one material so it could be ground up and made into a new one. Native Shoes developed footwear built entirely out of biodegradable plant matter. But a little more than four years ago, a team of Converse execs gathered around a table to talk about another form of innovation—one they call emotional innovation.

“How do you emotionally feel in the shoe?” explains Brandon Avery, VP of innovation at Converse. “Can I express myself, be myself?” Indeed, if you consider the halo effect you get from wearing sustainable fashion, that’s emotional as much as it is technical.

Within months, the development team began experimenting, inviting Converse employees to bring in old garments that were important to them but ready to be Marie Kondo’d from their closets—from mustard yellow cardigans to flowery sun dresses—and then cutting and sewing these garments into new shoes. Beautiful shoes. Bespoke shoes. Quirky, high-design Chuck Taylors. And in each case, the shoe worked functionally and aesthetically, because the Chuck’s simple, century-old construction—a rubber sole and a canvas upper—proved to be an adaptable platform for pretty much any textile.

“These two things that people had a connection to created another new thing,” says Avery. “No matter how different each item was, the iconic nature of the Chuck Taylor embraced those elements and brought them to life.”

The development team pushed the boundaries of the idea, so much so that eventually, Avery literally grabbed a paper postal mailer right off his desk and added it to the program. The result was a crinkled, papery pair of Chucks that proved the theory: Converse can make its most iconic shoe out of anything, and the shoe only gets more interesting for it.