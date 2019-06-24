Ravelry, a popular social network for knitters, places ban on Trump supporters

A popular social media site for knitters and the crochet community isn’t putting up with support for Donald Trump or his administration any longer. Ravelry describes itself as a “place for knitters, crocheters, designers, spinners, weavers, and dyers to keep track of their yarn, tools, project, and pattern information, and look to others for ideas and inspiration.”

So long as those ideas and inspiration don’t come from Trump. In a blog post, Ravelry announced it is banning support of Trump and his administration in forum posts, projects, patterns, profiles, and all other content on the site. Announcing the ban, Ravelry said:

We cannot provide a space that is inclusive of all and also allow support for open white supremacy. Support of the Trump administration is undeniably support for white supremacy.

In the blog post, Ravelry goes on to clarify that Trump supporters are still welcome on the site, they just aren’t allowed to talk about Trump or his administration’s policies on the site. Ralvery also stresses that it’s not banning Republicans or conservative politics in general. “Hate groups and intolerance are different from other types of political positions,” the blog post says.

Further, the site says that despite its Trump ban, Ravelry is not endorsing the Democrats and will not tolerate people who try to weaponize Ravelry’s Trump ban “by entrapping people who do support the Trump administration into voicing their support” in the open. They also warn that “antagonizing conservative members for their unstated positions is not acceptable.”

Well, this is probably the best yarn you’ll read all day, so I’ll just leave it at that.