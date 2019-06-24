Someone made a choose-your-own adventure Twitter game where you play Beyoncé’s assistant—and it’s amazing

You’ve just landed the job of a lifetime: being Beyoncé’s personal assistant. Your only objective now is not to make the one foolish decision that will get you fired.

So goes the premise of a truly ingenious (and likely incredibly time-consuming) Twitter thread created by user @CornyAssBitch. The thread treats every decision you make as a choose-your-own-adventure type of game, where the option you click leads you to a different thread that could mean you’re still employed—or “somebody’s gettin’ fired!”

Being Beyoncé’s assistant for the day: DONT GET FIRED THREAD pic.twitter.com/26ix05Hkhp — Green Chyna (@CORNYASSBITCH) June 23, 2019

What does Beyoncé want for breakfast? Which of her children should she FaceTime with first? What does she want to do while she’s in hair and makeup? The experience feels more like an app or mobile game than just a Twitter thread—even celebrities like Questlove and Chrissy Teigen are fans.

Twitter, take note of this: @CornyAssBitch could’ve just given you an idea for a new feature that could help bolster this wave you’re on right now and give people something fun to do rather than getting outraged.