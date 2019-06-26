These 5 workplace habits might speed up cognitive decline

Some cognitive decline might be an inevitable part of aging , but lifestyle habits can determine just how fast (or slow) that takes place. As neuroscientist Tara Swart previously wrote in Fast Company, implementing habits like regular exercise, changing your eating patterns to incorporate intermittent fasting and time-restricted eating, as well as prioritizing sleep “can have a tangible effect on how well you age.”

On the flip side, there are also things that can speed up the aging process. Some of these activities might seem harmless, but in the long run, can hurt your brain. When it comes to the workplace, these five habits have the potential of speeding up your cognitive decline:

1. Working late too many days in a row

There will be times in your professional life when working late is a necessity. Maybe one of your team members quit unexpectedly and now you have to pick up the slack until your boss finds someone to replace them. Perhaps every client your team works with just happened to set deadlines that are close to each other.

You can probably recover from the occasional late night (though the older you get, the more it seems to hurt), but when it starts to become a habit, your mind might suffer in the long term. As Lisa Evans previously reported for Fast Company, when you’re working late, you’re likely skimping on sleep. That can lead to deficits in cognitive processing, loss concentration, and increased mental errors. According to Johns Hopkins School of Medicine assistant professor Dr. Emerson Wickwire, chronic sleep loss is equivalent to depriving your brain of nutrients “as vital as food and water.”

2. Relying on a sugary pick-me-up at 3 p.m.

You probably know that reaching for a chocolate bar to fight the afternoon slump leads to a crash after the sugar high wears off. What you might not realize, however, is what consuming refined sugar does to your brain. Sugar elevates dopamine levels (similar to other addictive substances like tobacco, cocaine, or morphine), and the more you consume it, the less dopamine your brain produces, which means that you now need more sugar to get the same “hit.”

What does this have to do with your brain slowing down? According to a study published in the Journal of Physiology, a diet high in sugar can impair your memory. Fernando Gomez-Pinilla, a professor of neurosurgery at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and one of the authors of the study, said, “Eating a high-fructose diet over the long term alters your brain’s ability to learn and remember information.”

3. Being antisocial

Building work friendships and relationships takes time. When your job is demanding, it can be tempting to focus on just getting your work done as soon as possible, and turning down invitations to team lunches. You might also view water-cooler conversations as a waste of time.