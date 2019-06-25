How many hours do you really need to work each week to be productive?

There are many different schools of thought when it comes to maximizing productivity. But two of the most divergent theories come from The 4-Hour Workweek author Tim Ferriss and Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

Ferriss, as you might be able to tell from the title of his book, believes you can work as little as possible but still be successful. Musk, on the other hand, touts working 80- to 100-hour weeks to excel, and once said: “Nobody ever changed the world on 40 hours a week.”

Who’s right when it comes to maximizing productivity? Let’s break down each approach to help you make the best decision for your work schedule.

The working long hours approach

Entrepreneurs often claim working long hours as a badge of honor. During an interview, Musk said, “Work like hell. You just have to put in 80- to 100-hour weeks every week,” adding, “If other people are putting in 40-hour workweeks and you’re putting in 100-hour workweeks, then even if you’re doing the same thing . . . you will achieve in four months what it takes them a year to achieve.”

On the surface, he might sound like he’s right, but when you dig a little bit deeper, you run into some issues. You see, productivity has a limit. Stanford researchers discovered your productivity drops once you hit the 50-hour mark in your workweek. Workers who put in 70 hours produce nothing more with those extra 20 hours. They’re merely spinning their wheels, working longer hours but accomplishing less.

Excessive working can also impact those around you. At a 2013 SXSW panel, when Musk discussed spending time with his children, he claimed, “I don’t see mine enough actually. But what I find is, I’m able to be with them and still be on email. I can be with them and still be working at the same time . . . If I didn’t, I wouldn’t be able to get my job done.”

Unfortunately, for Musk (and other multitaskers), our brains don’t operate that way. Scientists have discovered that when we multitask, our productivity can decrease up to 40%.