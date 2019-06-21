Toys ‘R’ Us is back, and it’s smaller than ever

Just a year after filing for bankruptcy, vacating more than 800 stores , and laying off 33,000 people, Toys “R” Us may be gearing up for a comeback.

The retail company will open half a dozen U.S. locations this holiday season, as well as launch an online shop, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the plans.

However, the new stores won’t be like the cavernous spaces they used to occupy. Instead, they are downsizing to 10,000 square feet, saving room for play areas in order to enhance the shopping experience. Stores may also implement a consignment inventory model whereby toymakers will only get paid for goods they’ve shipped if the consumers actually buy them.

Earlier this year, it was reported that former executives for Toys “R” Us established a company called Tru Kids Brands with an aim to bring back the retailer in some form.

Reached for comment, a spokesperson for Tru Kids Brands told Fast Company, “We aren’t in a position to publicly share details on our US strategy at this time.”