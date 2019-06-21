KFC unleashing Cheetos chicken sandwich on humanity on July 1

“What this delicious Cheeto needs is a quarter pound or so of southern-spiced chicken breast inside it!” said no one ever. But alas, on July 1, KFC will be releasing a limited edition KFC Cheetos Chicken sandwich. It’s a fried chicken sandwich, drenched in Cheeto sauce (what, no dust?!?)–all of which sits upon a layer of crunchy Cheetos and a mayo-basted bun. Supposedly it’s good .

Since the launch of the Doritos Locos Taco in 2013, Frito Lay has been partnering anywhere and everywhere to amplify its footprint. There’s a good reason why. Cheetos more or less competes with itself, dominating nearly 90% of the “cheese snack” category. (And Doritos owns over 70% of the tortilla chip market.) It’s also an arrangement that’s worked out pretty well for Yum Brands, owner of Taco Bell and KFC. A few cents extra in hyperbolic cheese stuff added to fast food staples has equated to mega revenue at scale.

But I don’t know, something about it all is starting to feel too predictable. And what, no love for the puffy Cheetos? THAT COULD HAVE BEEN THE BUN!