The Philadelphia oil refinery explosion was so big, it could be seen from space

If you were on social media this morning, you likely saw many of the jaw-dropping video clips of an explosion at a South Philadelphia oil refinery. According to fire officials cited by CNN, the fire and resulting explosion at Philadelphia Energy Solutions came from a vat of butane.

The explosion could reportedly be felt for miles, and videos of the incident were nothing short of apocalyptic, particularly those shot at close range in which the explosion resembles some kind of hellish mushroom cloud.

It turns out, you did not need to be at close range to see the big bang, though. The explosion was so large it was visible from space, captured on satellite images shared by a number of news outlets today. Check out the clips ahead—and look closely for the blip.

WATCH: Friday morning’s explosion at a South Philly refinery was captured from space by a satellite. See more dramatic pictures of the explosion and fire here. https://t.co/A96NEZLeZ6 pic.twitter.com/fUkIQkv7Ln — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) June 21, 2019

The explosion at a Philadelphia oil refinery was so large and so hot that it was captured from space in satellite infrared images https://t.co/50SuewFAaC pic.twitter.com/9sNClLYFEM — Bloomberg (@business) June 21, 2019