How to watch the 2019 BET Awards and red carpet live online without cable

Hollywood will light up with the best and brightest talent tonight for the 2019 BET Awards , which honor achievements in acting, music, sports, and more. This year’s awards ceremony will feature performances by Meek Mill, Fantasia, DaBaby, Jeremih, Kirk Franklin, Erica Campbell, and Kelly Price, among others, and it will include a special tribute performance to rapper Nipsey Hussle, who passed away in March. Cardi B leads the list of nominees this year.

Regina Hall will host the 2019 BET Awards, which are scheduled to take place tonight (Sunday, June 23) at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air live on the BET network.

If you’re a cord cutter who wants to live-stream the BET Awards on your phone, computer, or smart TV, you have a few options. First, there’s the red carpet pre-show, which is the easy part. You can stream that for free on Entertainment Tonight‘s ETonline.com.

For the BET Awards ceremony, you’ll need access to BET either through a pay-TV provider or standalone streaming service that offers channels owned by Viacom. I’ve rounded up some options below. Enjoy the show!