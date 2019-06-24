Your company doesn’t need a social purpose to succeed. Here’s Why

In April 2017, Pepsi released a two-and-half-minute commercial featuring a vague street protest complete with music, dancing, and nondescript signs like “join the conversation.” As the ad reaches its peak, Kendall Jenner abandons a modeling gig to join in—and magically deflates tensions between police and protestors by cracking a can of Pepsi and handing it to a cop.

Social media immediately lit up with posts calling the ad tone-deaf and offensive. Critics said Pepsi was hijacking inequality-based social movements like Black Lives Matter purely for financial gain. The company pulled the ad after widespread backlash and apologized for bungling their attempt to “project a global message of unity, peace, and understanding.”

A lesson in marketing gone wrong

Pepsi’s debacle offers a lesson in cause-based marketing gone wrong. But it also highlights the growing number of brands aligning with social issues to project a higher purpose. As consultant Mark Ritson wrote in Marketing Week, “this current obsession with brand purpose stems, I believe, from marketers that are unhappy with the prospect of selling stuff.” He goes on to say, “At some point in the last 10 years it became uncool to take professional pride in making splendid products, satisfying customers and generating significant profits.”

There are research that shows that being purpose-driven can be good for business. Multiple studies have revealed positive correlations between social enterprise and financial performance. According to a 2017 study by Cone (a subsidiary of a social marketing agency), 87% of consumers say they would buy a product because a company advocated for an issue they care about.

But I would argue that not all organizations can (or should) have a social purpose. Even without a cause at the core, companies can still stay competitive and operate in a way that makes both customers and employees feel proud to associate with the brand. My company, JotForm, creates online forms. We’re not bringing clean water to developing nations or solving global poverty. Instead, we aim to make people and organizations more productive. We don’t have a social purpose—and that’s okay.

You can run a ethical business without having a social purpose

There’s a difference between running a principled business and aligning with a social purpose. As consultant Graham Kenny explained in a 2018 Harvard Business Review article, traditional corporate direction statements place the company at the core. The mission describes the business, while the vision shows where the organization is going, and values outline what the brand stands for. “However, a description of corporate purpose turns an organization inside-out,” wrote Kenny. “Purpose looks at the organization from the outside to consider the difference that a business makes in people’s lives.”

A brand purpose—compared to a social purpose—focuses on the customer. A clear, well-articulated brand purpose is something that everyone from customers to employees to CEOs can rally behind. For example, Nike aims “to bring inspiration and innovation to every athlete in the world. If you have a body, you are an athlete.” Zappos lays out its brand purpose in the following words: “To live and deliver wow.”