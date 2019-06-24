Your job doesn’t feel fulfilling. Here’s what you can do to change that

You’re currently in a job you don’t like, but you need to perform brilliantly to be noticed and move on to the next opportunity. It’s a bit of a catch-22. In some ways, this is precisely the time for you to be a model employee, so you can leverage your achievements to transfer into a more exciting role, whether it be in your company or elsewhere. But how should you go about making that happen when your job fails to ignite your passion?

Here are suggestions for how to perform brilliantly even if your work isn’t terribly motivating:

1. Go above and beyond

It may seem counterintuitive to overdeliver. In fact, if you’re doing work that isn’t very stimulating, you might be tempted to do as little as possible—the minimum to get by and head home. I get it, every single task feels like drudgery, and it takes every ounce of your energy to muster just a little bit of motivation.

But managers want to see you’ve conquered your current work before they’ll give you more (interesting) responsibilities. So rather than doing the minimum, you need to go above and beyond to get attention for your great labor. Just think about your current role as a stepping-stone to your next career journey. It might not be the most exciting part, but something that you need to complete before you can be where you want to be professionally.

2. Solve problems others don’t see

While you’re toiling away at a tedious job, you may discover issues others are too busy to see. Maybe you noticed how outdated the database-management system is, and you know there is software out there that will make things much easier for everyone. Or perhaps you know a more efficient way to complete that project your boss has been stressing about for months.

If this is the case, identify the problems so others can understand them as well. Your perspective will be helpful if you’re pointing out things in a constructive way and demonstrating your keen skills of observation and discernment about your workplace.

3. Volunteer to take on extra responsibility

One of the best ways to show that you’re ready for mores significant responsibilities is to show that you’ve already excelled at the task. That’s why it’s a smart idea to finish your own work and look for opportunities where you can volunteer to help. It might be a new project with an understaffed team or an initiative that would let you develop a skill set you want to hone. People will respect and appreciate your effort, and you’ll also have tangible results to refer to when you advocate for more responsibilities.