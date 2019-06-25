These are the 6 essential things you need to do to land your first job

The demand for coders will rise by 19% in the next seven years, outstripping other sectors by more than double, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But new data suggests that tech skills aren’t the only way forward.

When LinkedIn conducted an analysis of its members in 2018, it found that in the U.S. soft skills were lacking in as many as 1.4 million professionals, compared to just 472,000 professionals lacking software development skills.

If you are one of the many data and computer science majors looking to join the 1.97 million-strong software development workforce in the country, here are five things you should consider to prepare for the work world:

Identify your career niche

If you’re thinking about coding, you’re most likely considering a job in tech. The jobs tech companies are hiring for today go far beyond their department names. If you want to work in marketing, identify which part of the marketing department you want to contribute to, such as lead generation, product marketing, content, ads, and so on. The same goes for engineering. Do you want to be a full-stack engineer? Do you truly understand what it means to be a full-stack engineer?

The best way to find out your niche is to try several out during an internship before you get your first full-time job. There’s always room to pivot your career from one job to the next, but it’s easy to get pigeonholed into one type of role if you stay for too long.

Another great way to sort out your future is through a mentor. Once you find someone you admire, approach them politely (and recognize they are doing you a favor). If they are open to guiding you, ask questions about the sales process, what it’s like tweaking a product once it hits the market, what they’ve done if an app was rejected from the App Store. You want to work with someone who understands where you are, has made mistakes, and has ultimately thrived.

Understand how businesses work

Most every business requires the same processes to run smoothly. For example, there is Lead to MQL which is the marketing process from potential buyer to likely buyer, Quote to Cash, simply the process of making the sale and collecting the money, and the Development Lifecycle which is the process developers follow to bring a project to life.