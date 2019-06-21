Donald Trump accused of rape by famed advice columnist

Donald Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least 21 women in the past, and he’s even openly admitted his tactic of grabbing women by their genitalia without consent. Now, our sitting president has been accused of his 22nd assault, the rape of famed advice columnist E. Jean Carroll.

E. Jean Carroll: “Trump attacked me in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room.” @NYmag’s new cover storyhttps://t.co/3LwI0NYgVg pic.twitter.com/Zsxfbvh2gP — NYMag Communications (@nymagPR) June 21, 2019

In her new book, What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal, Carroll recounts her experience running into Trump as she was leaving Bergdorf Goodman in 1995 or 1996. She tells her story in an excerpt on The Cut—somehow balancing moments of humor and horror—recalling how Trump coaxes her into helping him buy a gift for an unnamed woman. Eventually, he brings Carroll up to the empty lingerie department and talks her into maybe trying on some lingerie in the dressing room. She’s laughing at what she perceives as little more than some verbal sparring, but then he proceeds to physically attack her in a closed space.

The moment the dressing-room door is closed, he lunges at me, pushes me against the wall, hitting my head quite badly, and puts his mouth against my lips. I am so shocked I shove him back and start laughing again. He seizes both my arms and pushes me up against the wall a second time, and, as I become aware of how large he is, he holds me against the wall with his shoulder and jams his hand under my coat dress and pulls down my tights.

The story goes longer with much more detail on The Cut. In a statement to New York Magazine, the White House said: “This is a completely false and unrealistic story surfacing 25 years after allegedly taking place and was created simply to make the President look bad.”

And while the burden of proof certainly shouldn’t have to be on Carroll by any means, she does make mention of the remote possibility that a camera could have caught the act, the multiple journalists she discussed the matter with after the fact, and a stained dress, still unlaundered from the incident that hangs in her closet. It’s also worth nothing that NYC has no statute of limitations on cases of rape.