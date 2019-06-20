The Jeff Goldblum guide to getting someone’s attention

When you meet Jeff Goldblum in person, the very first thing, the VERY first thing you notice is just how JEFF GOLDBLUM he is. The tone, the cadence, the smile, the twinkle in his eye, the volcanically-loud-yet-still-definitely-pulling-it-off shirt. It’s all there.

“Jeff BE-errr, Jeff BE-errrr, yes yes yes, hello, very nice to meet YOU, hello.”

Goldblum is at the Cannes Creativity festival to appear in a session called “The Future of Entertainment” with Stéphane Xiberras, chief creative officer and president of BETC Paris. When someone coined the phrase “Never meet your heroes,” they were not talking about Goldblum. Which is why fashion site The Cut obsessively covers his Instagram feed or when his wife tests out a jet-lag face mask and posts it online.

Brands know this, too. Just last month, Apartments.com rolled out a new campaign starring Goldblum, directed by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi.

He’s done commercials here and there throughout his career. In 2014, he starred in what is indisputably the greatest lightbulb ad ever made—or ever to be made—directed by Tim & Eric for GE.

When it comes to picking projects, Goldblum says he treats it the same as any acting project.

“Through my stomach and my heart,” he says, sitting in the Havas Media Cafe, ad company Havas Worldwide’s encampment along Cannes’ Croissette. “Just like a product, just like a movie, if I’m eager to feel passionate about the overall theme and message. I don’t want to promote or do a commercial for something I don’t agree with. “The other part is the creative, which is all subjective. The Apartments.com, I like those clients, I like what they’re doing, and I think it’s of service. But it was Taika Waititi who directed the last ads, who directed Thor: Ragnorok, with whom I may work again. I suggested getting him, and we obviously had a rapport, and the work is a product of that relationship. It’s the same with movies.” His next film is The Mountain, directed by Rick Everson, which premieres in France next week and in America next month. He plays a lobotomist in 1954. “It’s all acting to me. Can we do something fun? Is it funny to me? Is it interesting to me? Is it substantive to me? It’s all subjective,” says Goldblum. One of his most memorable commercial experiences was the time Steve Jobs reached out to ask if he’d star in a new campaign for the iMac. “Steve Jobs called me at home. He was trying to do this cycle of commercials for the iMac. They had Chiat Day, and who was the guy that came to my house and said, ‘Here’s what I think we should do’?” Lee Clow? “Yeah. And I said, Here’s what I think we could do better, or here’s my sweet spot—if you put a 30- or 60-second clock up there, tell me just before I go what the idea is, and then I’ll improvise.”

Goldblum’s Instagram account is the Goldblummiest. The loudest of shirts, and a ton of Jeff Goldblum fan art. But he says he was neither quick nor eager to join social media. He first noticed it was a thing while filming 2016’s Independence Day: Resurgence, and director Roland Emmerich had a guy on set shooting photos and short videos for social.