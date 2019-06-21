How and where to watch all the ‘Toy Story’ movies before seeing ‘Toy Story 4’

Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 4 is heading to the box office this weekend, 24 years after fans first met cowboy Woody (Tom Hanks), who was enjoying his place as Andy’s (John Morris) favorite toy, until his world was upended when space explorer Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) arrived. While at first they were rivals vying for Andy’s love, they soon found themselves in dire straits (aka in the clutches of a toy torturer named Sid) and needed to team up to escape and get back to Andy. Their struggles created an abiding friendship between the two toys and formed a lifelong bond.

It has been nine years since the beloved franchise’s most recent installment—the one most fans assumed was its last—and people can’t wait to see what happens next. Toy Story 4 is currently on track for a $260-million worldwide box office for opening weekend, according to Deadline.

If you haven’t managed to keep up with all the adventures of Buzz and Woody but would like to know what those crazy toys have been up to, catch up online. Thanks to the wonders of the internet, it’s pretty easy to watch the earlier adventures of Buzz and Woody online:

Toy Story : Buy or rent on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu, starting at $2.99.

: Buy or rent on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu, starting at $2.99. Toy Story 2 : It’s on Amazon, YouTube, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu, starting at $2.99, to rent or purchase.

: It’s on Amazon, YouTube, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu, starting at $2.99, to rent or purchase. Toy Story 3: Rent or buy on Amazon, YouTube, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu, starting at $2.99. It’s also available on Starz with a subscription.

Fun fact: if you type the word “toy” often enough, it loses all meaning!