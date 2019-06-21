Productivity Confidential: Artificial Intelligence – Friend or Foe? (podcast)

Whether we see it as a threat or a practical productivity booster, artificial intelligence is shifting the way we work. Embracing AI at work and harnessing its power to find efficiencies, can open up a new realm of possibilities. AI allows people to focus more on distinctly human tasks like creativity, empathy and intuition by freeing workers from repetitive tasks and managing high volumes of data.

On this episode of Productivity Confidential, we sat down with Chris Heilmann from Microsoft, to discuss what AI means for the workforce, productivity and its effect on the job market.

Highlights from the podcast:

TED BROWN: Humans are good at certain tasks, and AI and computers are good at other tasks. Can you give me another example where a human really excels at something that a computer is still figuring out its way around, or struggling to understand because we just don’t have the skill set to give them the tools to understand it?

CHRIS HEILMANN: I think the best example is human communication. Our communication is fraught with error. Basically, something like sarcasm, something like irony, something like a rhetorical question, a computer or a program could never understand, but as a human I can actually understand it when I’m with the other person.

Communication is about 60 percent facial recognition and our body language, the rest is what we say … So when we talk to each other, or even when we communicate and write to each other, we use things like irony, sarcasm, rhetorical questions, these are things that computers have a hard time doing.

Other than that, when it comes where humans are bad, humans are bad at really, really repetitive tasks. If we do boring tasks like going through millions of spreadsheets to find a certain pattern or find a certain value, we’re actually getting worse the longer we do it.