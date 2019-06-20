NYSE floor dispatch: Slack’s non-IPO is off to an impressive start

Slack Technologies touts itself as a work productivity tool, and today it listed on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker symbol WORK and a starting share price of $38.50.

Slack execs gathered at the NYSE for the opening bell, soaking up applause and posing for selfies on the company’s big day of commencing public trading. Slack banners, printed and digital, filled the walls and TV screens of the trading floor, providing the backdrop for the celebratory mood set by the Slack team, who perched high on the iconic balcony behind the bell. Onlooking traders cheered as if they were the management’s hype men and women. Floor regulars described the scene as busier than usual, but considerably less chaotic than that of the Uber IPO last month.

Participants stood through two-and-a-half hours of price discovery, a balancing act whereby supply and demand dictates the initial trading price of the stock. The market maker for Slack, Citadel Securities, which assumed the role of the central point of sale and provider of liquidity, was responsible for aggregating all the buy and sell orders. The price range slimmed from a wider $30 to $34 per share at 10:30 a.m. to a narrower $37 to $38 over an hour later.

Once the discovery process had played out and the price range was tight enough, the opening price was set at $38.50, higher than the reference price of $26 set Wednesday evening. The market makers made way for the first trades of Slack stock.

Rishi Jaluria, a capital market analyst at D.A. Davidson & Co., who is covering Slack, had expected the stock would trade up from the reference price but admitted Thursday afternoon that it went beyond his expectations. “I’m not surprised, but if I’m Slack, I’m really happy,” he said.

The software company took the uncommon route of a direct listing, rather than the tried-and-tested initial public offering, or IPO. It followed the “Spotify Rule,” coined for the music streaming service’s pioneering decision to launch publicly via a direct listing in April 2018.

The direct listing path cuts out the intermediaries, meaning Slack saves money on underwriter fees. And it saves time, eliminating the need for a road show, which many view as unnecessary for a fairly well-known brand such as Slack.