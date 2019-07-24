Kitchen makeover: The Fast Company guide to getting plastic out of your cupboards

We’re drowning in plastic. Literally. By 2050, scientists predict that there will be more plastic than fish in the world’s oceans. And since plastic does not biodegrade, it will remain in our landfills and oceans for at least 500 years.

Step into your kitchen, and you’ll get a sense of how we ended up here. The majority of food products you bring home from the grocery store, from produce to condiments, meats to beverages, are wrapped in plastic. You use more when you save leftovers—Ziploc bags, Saran wrap, deli containers, lidded Gladware—they’re also made of plastic. Even the more durable plastic containers, water bottles, and utensils, which are meant to be used numerous times for years, will inevitably end up in a landfill someday. Add to that the plastic bags we carry these purchases home in, and we’ve got a massive problem.

The good news is that consumers are increasingly aware of their plastic consumption and eager to move to more sustainable alternatives. European countries—and some American cities—are beginning to impose bans on single-use plastics, and many companies are scrambling to provide effective and convenient alternatives to plastics. I have scoured the market for plastic-free products. Here are the best ways to start turning the tide in your own kitchen.

Try cleaning sprays that come in “forever bottles”

Soaps and sprays are vital to sanitizing, degreasing, and deodorizing your kitchen, but they generally come in plastic. Fortunately, a small group of startups is trying to make those bottles a thing of the past. Newly launched company Blueland created a system of household cleaning products that is easy to use and involves little waste, involving “forever bottles” with indestructible acrylic sprayers and cleaning tablets that dissolve in regular tap water. When you’ve used up all the spray, you refill with water and dissolve a new tablet, and you’re good to go. Blueland currently sells a set of three cleaning sprays (glass and mirror, bathroom, and multi-surface) for $29, and subsequent tablets cost $2 a pop. Plus, everything is delivered to your door.

Use glass bottles for hand and dish soap

For other liquid soaps in your kitchen, you can cut down on your plastic considerably by buying durable, non-disposable bottles and refilling them. Full Circle Home offers bottles made from glass and bamboo for your foam or liquid hand soaps (and lotion, too). Grove Collaborative sells bottles with nonslip silicone bases that are specifically designed for dish soap. When you need to refill your bottles, Grove sells plastic pouches of hand and dish soap that use 60% less plastic than competitors’ bottles of the same size.

And if you want to take your dishwashing to the next level by eliminating the need for any plastic at all, you can use bar soaps for washing your dishes. The Laundress and Beehive Alchemy offer bars specifically designed to cut the grease on dishes.

Rethink baggies

Disposable plastic baggies—like those made by Ziploc and Hefty—were a game changer when they became popular in the 1970s, making it easy to store small portions of food and send kids to school with just enough carrot sticks for their lunch. But . . . they’re plastic and meant to be thrown out. My favorite alternative is Stasher, which makes sturdy, sealable bags from silicone, made from quartz rather than petroleum. Sizes are similar to the classic plastic ones: sandwich bags and gallon bags for the freezer. But the company has also created new shapes that provide even more functionality: pocket-size Stashers, for example, are great for snacks, while flat-bottomed ones can stand up, for easy filling and use. They’re dishwasher safe, freezer safe, and oven and microwave safe, so you can heat up food (or even popcorn) right in them. You can also bring them to the bulk aisle of the grocery store to cut down on the amount of plastic you bring home in the first place.