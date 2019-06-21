What cities would look like if kids designed them

Air pollution has a particularly damaging effect on children. They’re still growing and breathe faster than adults do. They also live closer to the ground, where the most polluting gases from vehicles accumulate. Pollution from traffic has been linked to problems with brain development, stunted growth, respiratory conditions, cancers, and 300,000 child deaths worldwide .

Children themselves are far from oblivious to all this. The school climate strikes show that young people are forcing air pollution and the climate crisis to the top of the political agenda. The strikes tell us that children demand a platform to challenge pollution in their environment. Unable to voice their concerns in school, they are forced to take radical action. What if instead there were a way to work with children in tackling air pollution and climate change?

"I think it’s tremendously unfair that adults get to destroy the air that kids breathe, yet there’s little that we can do about it." – Heaton primary school pupils told a public meeting what they thought about air pollution this week. #schoolstrike4climate #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/88gshbRYgy — SPACE for Heaton (@SPACEforHeaton) February 15, 2019

Through my research, I look for ways that we can give children the tools, the skills, and the confidence to affect change in the cities they live in. With the help of teachers and my colleagues in Open Lab—a research group at Newcastle University—we’ve come up with Sense Explorers, a series of lessons to run in primary schools.

Smog on the Tyne

Newcastle upon Tyne in the UK has a population of just over 260,000. It’s relatively small, but several areas of the city have illegal levels of air pollution. The culprit? Cars, buses, and lorries (trucks), all emitting harmful concentrations of polluting gases such as nitrogen dioxide in built-up areas.

The children I talked to care about the environment and wanted to see it change for the better—but they have few means to influence that change. In our lessons, we didn’t simply teach school children about environmental issues—we allowed them to learn for themselves what they can do to improve their local environment.

First, we took them to streets in their neighborhood. With the help of some digital tools, including a basic kit we built ourselves, we collected data about air pollution.