How I bounced back after filing for bankruptcy

For many entrepreneurs (and probably any ambitious individual), failure is their biggest fear . When they’ve invested so much of their energy bringing their ideas to life, it can be crushing to see them come crumbling down.

But failure is an inevitable part of life, and we can all benefit from taking a more positive approach to it. As a longtime entrepreneur and founder of several companies across the technology, healthcare, and payments industries, I’ve had my fair share of challenges and obstacles. The biggest test of my ability to overcome failure came in 2010, when the highly successful organization I had founded, Money Centers of America Inc., had a major crisis. A senior executive at the company had committed embezzlement.

This resulted in two major customers terminating their agreement with the company, which prompted a series of lawsuits. Although the company was delivering solid results for its customers, we couldn’t undo the damage. Money Centers filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection four years later. Because I personally guaranteed all the company’s senior debt, I had to file Chapter 7 a year later.

As you might expect, this experience taught me a thing or two about overcoming failure. Here are the three lessons I learned about turning things around (and coming out stronger on the other side.)

1. It’s very crucial to set guiding principles and be consistent about following them

By developing a set of pragmatic principles and following them, I learned that I could figure out a solution to the most difficult challenges. If you don’t know where to start, I suggest that you look to experienced, successful, hardworking people in your own life that can share what they’ve learned.

I acquired many of my guiding principles from my uncle Eustace—a highly successful entrepreneur and philanthropist—who largely inspired my passion for entrepreneurship. He instilled in me the following policy: “The answer is always no unless you ask.” This motto gave me the confidence to keep trying and not let fear of failure stop me from seizing an opportunity.

I also abide by the principle “put your ego aside.” I dealt with a lot of negativity and “name-calling” in the press during and following the Money Centers scandal. At first, this crushed my spirit and dampened my motivation to keep going with my entrepreneurial journey. But I realized that I could choose not to give the negativity any power. I focused on taking control of my actions. I learned that if you let your ego take over and focus your energy on what others are saying about you, you’ll find it challenging to be an effective and productive business leader.