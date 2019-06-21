Disney licensed Toy Story 4’s Forky for a $30 talking doll—I made one for $12

It’s been said that Toy Story is responsible for bolstering sales of classic toys featured in the films. Mr. Potato Head sales leaped 800%. Etch A Sketch devices skyrocketed by 4,500%. Even toys original to the franchise like Woody and Buzz Lightyear have become regulars on toy shelves across the world , all contributing to Disney’s growing “Parks, Experiences, and Consumer Products” revenue , which grew 5% year-over-year in Disney’s last quarter, to $6.2 billion.

Toy Story is essentially a master class in product placement: build a movie around toys, sell said toys IRL. In most cases, that’s justified: You’re getting a talking cowboy or space cadet that can fly.

But there’s a new a character in Toy Story 4 whose action figure feels like peak capitalism: Forky.

Woody’s new owner Bonnie made Forky in school and, accordingly to Woody, “Forky is the most important toy to Bonnie right now.” But Forky isn’t a toy. It’s a utensil outfitted in a craft store’s finest. Feeling like the hierarchy of toy life is out of whack (“I am not a toy. I was made for soup, salad, maybe chili, and then the trash!”), Forky escapes and so begins our new adventure.

But Forky knows he’s not a toy. Forky is an ode to the DIY craftiness of our childhood, when you were given a card box and turned it into a spaceship with some markers and a massive dose of imagination.

Even though Forky is Bonnie’s everything, he’s just a pastiche of popsicle sticks, modeling clay, pipe cleaners, googly eyes, and a spork.

Yet there’s a Forky making “creativity set” going for $15, and a talking, pre-assembled Forky for $30.