These small businesses use marketing technology to do a lot with a little

Magnolia Bakery and Urban Betty, a hair salon, share the same challenge: their teams are short on time. The commonalities don’t end there. Unlike the 41 percent of small businesses that think marketing automation is out of reach , both businesses use marketing technology to run more efficient and effective companies.

An appearance on HBO’s “Sex and the City” helped Magnolia Bakery start an international cupcake craze, but its real expansion began after 2006, when it was sold to new owners. It has since opened additional locations in New York City, as well as stores in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Washington, D.C, Dubai, Mexico City, Manila, and other locations. Today, it operates 25 locations worldwide–with a marketing team of three people.

Urban Betty founder Chelle Neff has handled marketing herself since opening the Austin-based business in 2005. This got more challenging when she opened a second location. This year, Neff hired her first-ever marketing manager, a move she describes as lifesaving. Now, she and her teammate manage an extensive marketing program that includes social media, blogging, and email.

This level of engagement would not be possible without marketing technology. Both companies use marketing tools and data to save time and improve their ability to make smart marketing decisions.

More than a cameo

Magnolia Bakery’s TV appearance put it on the map, but a cameo doesn’t guarantee business success. Strategy and intelligent marketing parlayed the positive press of being featured on “Sex and the City” into the makings of a global brand.

The baked goods company relies on its website, social media, including influencer outreach, email marketing, and Facebook advertising campaigns to support its expansion, says Vice President of Public Relations Sara Gramling. The small team works together closely and uses a variety of tools to stay organized and facilitate communication, including Dropbox and Google Docs. When creating special promotions and partnerships, the business uses Mailchimp, a multifaceted marketing platform, to create custom landing pages. The platform’s intuitive interface and pre-built design templates allow the team to design and launch sites quickly. Since the marketing team oversees so many stores with such a small headcount, time-savers are essential.